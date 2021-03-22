SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Skye Global Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 2.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.34% of SBA Communications worth $107,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.60. 9,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,502. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average of $284.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,773.68 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

