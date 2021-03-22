Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $4.24 million and $32,249.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00473807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00140385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00053853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00074670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,668,439,150 coins and its circulating supply is 9,868,439,150 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

