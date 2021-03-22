ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of ScanSource worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 211.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ScanSource by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $788.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

