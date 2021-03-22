Schnitzer Steel Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average daily volume of 393 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. 264,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,844. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

