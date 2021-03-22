Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $7.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $5.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $35.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

