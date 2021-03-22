Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SCF traded down GBX 4.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 291.96 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 301.35 ($3.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.06.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
