Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SCF traded down GBX 4.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 291.96 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 301.35 ($3.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.06.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

