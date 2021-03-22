Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$11.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VET. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.01. 1,303,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.10.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

