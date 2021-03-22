Scott Fitzgerald Sells 5,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00.

DCT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. 28,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -403.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

