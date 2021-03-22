ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 26.6% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $26,129.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00478946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00065060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00136102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00645417 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,380,128 coins and its circulating supply is 33,696,517 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

