Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19,004.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 472,249 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.9% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of SEA worth $94,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,320,000 after purchasing an additional 560,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp grew its position in SEA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 944,709 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SE opened at $218.17 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

