Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

