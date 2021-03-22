Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

SGEN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.59. Seagen has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

