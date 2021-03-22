Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Watsco stock opened at $253.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.22. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $57,666,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,508,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

