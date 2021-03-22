Second Curve Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Capital One Financial makes up 3.8% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $126.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

