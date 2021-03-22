Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $190.47 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,629,686 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

