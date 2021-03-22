SEEN (SEEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,873.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SEEN has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $186,873.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN token can now be purchased for $12.00 or 0.00021947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00471369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00140161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.00833233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

