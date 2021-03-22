Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. Approximately 186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24.

About Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

