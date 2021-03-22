Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.08 on Monday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

