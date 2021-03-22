Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $108.07 million and approximately $69.07 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00631829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,353,291 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.