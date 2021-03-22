Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 299.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sempra Energy worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $863,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.