Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

