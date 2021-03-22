Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON SNR traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 131,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £494.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

