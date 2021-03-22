Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $72.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

ST stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

