SENSO (SENSO) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SENSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SENSO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. SENSO has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $1.40 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO Profile

SENSO (CRYPTO:SENSO) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

SENSO Token Trading

