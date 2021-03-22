Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.89 million and $153.72 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 135.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007614 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

