Sentivate 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $432,875.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $432,875.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00631829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,333,673 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

