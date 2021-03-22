Serum One Day Trading Volume Hits $153.94 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Serum has a market cap of $272.21 million and $153.94 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00009501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

