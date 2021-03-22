Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.57

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 13091681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $532.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

