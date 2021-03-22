SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Cap of $84,116.57

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, SF Capital has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $84,116.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

