Shadows Price Hits $2.64 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Shadows has a total market cap of $19.40 million and $3.07 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

