Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Truist upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $122.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

