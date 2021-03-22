Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys 41,900 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Perspecta comprises about 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Perspecta worth $120,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 20.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. 12,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

