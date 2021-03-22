Shapiro Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $67,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,393,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $469,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.64. 290,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,559. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.