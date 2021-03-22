Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of General Motors worth $106,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennant Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 703,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,126,000 after buying an additional 351,957 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. 1,206,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,004,443. General Motors has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

