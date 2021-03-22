Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 54,293 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,293 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 5.0% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $234,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 31,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,732. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.