Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,855. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

