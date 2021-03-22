Shaw Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

