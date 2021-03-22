Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

SJR opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407,814 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

