Shawcor (SAWLF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $4.25 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

