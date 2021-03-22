SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $367,379.85 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $367,379.85 and $103.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.44 or 0.03071837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00342730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00939965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00406772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.00374570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00259809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021657 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.