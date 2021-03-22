Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. 146,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

