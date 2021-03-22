Shore Capital Downgrades TP ICAP (LON:TCAP) to Hold

TP ICAP (LON:TCAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of TP ICAP in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TP ICAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

Shares of TCAP stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 251.95 ($3.29). 273,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TP ICAP has a one year low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 377.40 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.21.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

