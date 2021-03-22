Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Mincon Group stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The stock has a market cap of £232.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.25. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.22 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.