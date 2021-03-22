Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Mincon Group stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The stock has a market cap of £232.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.25. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.22 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.
Mincon Group Company Profile
