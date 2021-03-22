Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,568 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,266. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.