Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

