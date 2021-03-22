Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 56,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.77, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

