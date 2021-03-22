Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 160,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

