Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,223 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. The AES comprises approximately 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.21. 121,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.