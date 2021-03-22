Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

ETN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.77. 49,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

