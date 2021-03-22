Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.76

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

